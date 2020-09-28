Miley Cyrus could release Heart of Glass

Miley Cyrus presented her version of Heart of Glass at the iHeartRadio Concert.

A few weeks ago, Miley Cyrus gave an exceptional virtual concert for iHeartRadio. If the star came to defend his new single Midnight Sky, she did not fail to offer us some effective old singles – the fans could thus appreciate Nothing Breaks Like a Heart, by Mark Ronson. But not only! Miley Cyrus opened her concert with a perfect and electric cover of Heart of Glass – a cult track which, we remember, is signed Blondie.

Viewed nearly 2 million times, the recovery has had a small effect on Internet users. The result, Miley Cyrus wonders: should she release a streaming version of this cover? The interpreter of Wrecking Ball very seriously asked the question to his fans on social networks. Not surprisingly, a large majority are in favor.

Miley Cyrus teases an official streaming release for her @IHeartRadio cover of Blondie’s classic, “Heart of Glass.” The original clip has amassed over 6.5 MILLION views on Twitter to date. 🎵 pic.twitter.com/uowPxgZgAv — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 27, 2020

Will Miley Cyrus end up revealing this version? We hope so. In the meantime, we can still listen to Midnight Sky on a loop.