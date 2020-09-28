Max Ehrich, found out he was dumped ‘through a tabloid’

Demi Lovato’s ex-fiancé found out that he was dumped by the singer through the press.

Actor Max Ehrich has confirmed his broken engagement to Demi Lovato, claiming he found out he had been dumped “through a tabloid.”

The former ‘The Young and the Restless’ star proposed to Lovato in July, just four months after they began dating, but reports emerged Thursday indicating the romance was over.

A source told People magazine that they decided to cancel their marriage plans and focus on their careers, after realizing they weren’t supposed to be together, and Demi appeared to hint that she was single again in an Instagram Story post, uploaded shortly before. of separation.

In the video, the singer appeared wearing a t-shirt with the phrase, “dogs over people,” and she cryptically approached the words so that her clothing would convey her feelings to fans.

Now Max has broken his silence about the failed engagement on Instagram Story posts, suggesting that his now ex-fiancee had not told him the news in person, as he has been in Atlanta, Georgia for an upcoming movie called Southern Gospel.

“Imagine finding out about the status of your relationship through a tabloid,” he wrote in the first message on Saturday.

“While you’re in the middle of filming a biopic about a pastor in a Christian church whose intention of the movie is to help people,” he continued.

Concluding the posts, he added: “God bless you.”

Demi has yet to respond to Max’s claims.

The breakup took many fans by surprise as Demi constantly spoke effusively about her future husband, explaining that he made her want to be “the best version” of herself and saying, “I knew I loved you from the moment I met you.”.

He also recently confessed that he would “love to elope” with Max.