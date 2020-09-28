Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara are the parents of a baby named River

The couple, who maintain a discreet private life, welcomed their baby in August and named him after Joaquin’s late brother.

Engaged actors Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara have become parents of a baby.

The low-key couple made headlines in May amid rumors suggesting the stars were expecting their first child, and on Sunday it was revealed that they had quietly welcomed a child in August, naming him after the late. brother of Joker’s star River Phoenix.

Russian director Victor Kossakovsky announced the happy news during a question and answer session at the Zurich Film Festival in Switzerland while explaining why Phoenix was unable to attend a weekend screening of his documentary Gunda, of which he produced. executive.

“By the way, she just had a baby… A beautiful son named River, so she can’t promote it (the movie) right now,” shared Kossakovsky.

Representatives for Phoenix and Mara have yet to comment on the baby’s arrival.

The actors met during the filming of Her in 2013 and fell in love on the set of the biblical drama Maria Magdalena in 2016.

They got engaged last year.

Actor River Phoenix died of a drug overdose in 1993 at just 23 years old.