Japanese actress Yuko Takeuchi takes her own life at the age of 40

Award-winning Japanese actress Yuko Takeuchi, 40, has been found dead.

Police launched an investigation and suspect that the mother of two took her own life, according to various local reports, after her actor husband Taiki Nakabayashi, 35, reportedly found her dead in their Tokyo home. Her death was confirmed at the hospital.

Takeuchi was a well-known actress in Japan, having appeared in many movies and television series during her career.

Known for starring in the 1999 NHK hit drama Asuka and the 2001 TBS drama Love And Life In The White, one of Takeuchi’s earliest film roles came in 1998 J-horror Ringu, which was adapted into the famous horror movie. from Hollywood The Ring in 2001.

In 2018, she played the title role in HBO’s Hulu and Miss Sherlock, a reverse genre adaptation of Arthur Conan Doyle’s iconic detective series.

The mother of two also recently starred in The Confidenceman JP: Princess, the second film based on the popular Fuji Television drama.

Among her many accolades, Takeuchi notably won Best Actress in a Leading Role three years in a row, between 2004 and 2007, at the Japanese Academy Awards.