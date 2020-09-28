Cardi B confesses that she feels “happy” being single

The 27-year-old singer says she is not affected by her separation from Offset, and that she could date any man.

Cardi B says she is happily single after her breakup with Offset.

The Grammy-winning artist, 27, spoke about the current state of her love life on her OnlyFans page.

“I could date any man I wanted … my DMs are flooded,” said the WAP performer, who filed a request to separate from rapper Migos earlier this month in Atlanta, saying the union was “hopelessly broken.”

The rapper, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, said that her time is consumed by work and that she is not looking for another relationship.

“I don’t really want to date anyone; I’m so focused on my business that it’s crazy, ”she said. The interpreter of I Likes It, who reiterated that the decision to separate is hers and that she was not sensitive about it.

He said that despite the separation, he maintains a cordial relationship with Offset, 28, whose real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus.