As Robert Downey Jr retired from character, Marvel executives have set their sights on Cruise.

Tom Cruise could become the new ‘Iron Man’ since Robert Downey Jr decided to leave the character already. This announcement has caused great excitement among the fans of the protagonist of ‘Mission Impossible’.

It was revealed that Marvel Studios are interested in Cruise playing ‘Tony Stark’ in the remake which is titled ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’.

Already in the ’90s, Tom Cruise may have become ‘Tony Stark’, but ultimately it was Downey who stayed with the character.

It is not yet a fact that Marvel Studios has finalized anything with Cruise, and it is expected that in a few weeks it will be reported what the talks between the executives of the Disney Multiverse with the actor were.