Meghan Markle considers ‘inaccurate’ passages from the book ‘Finding Freedom’

Meghan Markle disagrees on some details that are recounted in the book ‘Finding Freedom’, the unauthorized biography of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The former actress considers some of the things revealed in that text to be ‘inaccurate’, such as her secret getaway with Harry to Botswana, in Africa, or the first date she had with the prince, where it is noted that everything was planned and that she participated in the organization.

The episode where it is said that she and Harry traveled to Los Angeles, with the intention of having Meghan introduce her boyfriend to her mother, is also not true.

Meghan’s relationship with the press has not been good since her relationship with Harry was made public, in fact, there is a lawsuit by the Duchess of Sussex against the tabloid Daily Mail for publishing a letter that she sent to her father Thomas Markle, with whom he does not maintain communication.

Although the book written by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand has many inaccuracies, at the moment neither Meghan nor her husband has taken any legal action against its authors.