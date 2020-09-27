Irina Shayk shows a lot of skin on the top that reveals the cleavage

Irina Shayk is giving a private fashion show to her Instagram followers, with the model posting a racy image that is getting viral attention.

The blue-eyed beauty took to the social media site this weekend to share a photo of herself posing in a tight top that showed off a lot of cleavage. Holding the camera to frame herself from the waist up, the model looked at the camera with a steely expression and her hair that appeared to be slightly wet.

The image was a huge success with its more than 14 million followers, accumulating more than 414,193 likes, and many enthusiastic comments from fans.

“Wow, how beautiful,” wrote one person, adding a heart-eye emoji.

“Perfection,” expressed another more simply.

The snap caught the attention of fans around the world, with compliments in several different languages ​​in the comment section.

Irina Shayk walking the runway to showcase Donatella Versace’s Spring 2021 collection during Milan Fashion Week, strutting confidently down the runway in an equally revealing outfit.

As Fashionista reported, the coronavirus pandemic forced some major changes to the event and to the normally star-studded guest list, meaning that Shayk’s Instagram followers got a glimpse of her appearance that only the fashion brand’s employees had. seen in person.

“The show had an audience, but it was only comprised of Versace employees (all of whom tested negative for Covid-19 prior to presentation, depending on the brand),” the report noted. “The rest of the world consumed the line virtually, through a live broadcast.”

Shayk gave fans another look at her appearance through her Instagram stories, showcasing the sparkling style she wore for the designer who frequently touches her to shows. As Fashionista reported, she was part of an event that featured “rainbow-striped crop tops and T-shirts paired with mermaid-style tight midi skirts.”

The photo shared on Saturday showing her in an outfit that revealed her cleavage appeared to have been taken from backstage in Milan, as it showed other people standing in the background and what appeared to be outfits hung up and covered in plastic. Her slicked-back hair also looked identical to the style she wore on the runway at the Versace event.