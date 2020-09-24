Ryan Reynolds in talks to buy a soccer team

The Canadian actor negotiates the purchase of a fifth-tier soccer team.

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are in talks to invest in the Wrexham team of Wales, which plays in the fifth tier of English football, according to Reuters.

In recent days, the actors were revealed as the two bidders interested in investing in the club.

A statement from the club’s Supporters Trust Board on Wednesday said 97.5% of its 1,223 members had voted to continue talks with the two actors.

“In due course, Mr. McElhenney and Mr. Reynolds will present their vision for Wrexham AFC and the proposal that members vote at a second Special General Meeting,” added the statement received by Reuters.

Wrexham, who competes in the National League and plays at the 10,000 seat Racecourse Ground, has never played in the top flight of English football.