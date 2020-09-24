Millie Bobby Brown faked an ‘American accent’ at ‘Stranger Things’ audition

The 16-year-old actress had her big break as the lead on the Netflix series, and she faked an American accent.

The 16-year-old actress got her big break as the lead on the Netflix series but admits she was “scared and nervous” every time she was on set.

Speaking on Radio 1’s The Story So Far, she said: “We would drive 45 minutes to Los Angeles every day, I would buy a Mountain Dew and these seeds, these nuts because I was so scared and nervous… audition, I would do a full American accent for the audition full, if they thought I was American, more likely paper… I would wear long socks with Chucks, denim shorts, a striped T-shirt with no logo, curly hair, no makeup, ready to audition, do it every day.

“We didn’t have enough money for gas, Dad wouldn’t take me unless he knew all the lines. Desperate to be in front of the camera / to work. I was very grateful and honored to get the part, but I was really looking forward to it. “

And Millie confessed that she misses “tea and digestives” when she is filming in the United States.

She previously shared: “On set, I used to have a nice cup of tea with digestives almost every morning and had Lucozade when I needed some energy. I loved hearing the accent all day and the jokes. Don’t get me wrong. I love working in America, but my home is my home. “

“While I was filming, I would go with my cousins, for example, and they’d say, ‘You sound so American,’ and at the end of filming, they’d say, ‘You sound so elegant. I could not avoid it! But when I’m here in America, my friends are all Americans, I understand the accent, it’s very difficult. I like being British because it helps me to be more British ”.