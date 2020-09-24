Meghan Markle calls her neighbors in California

The Duchess of Sussex has called her neighbors by phone so that they do not stop voting in the next elections.

Meghan Markle has called her neighbors to encourage them not to stop voting in the next elections, according to Gloria Steinem, an icon of the feminist movement in the United States.

Steinem recently interviewed the Duchess of Sussex at her new home in California, and without hesitation expressed her disapproval of the government and of the economic and social policies carried out by Donald Trump. According to the prominent women’s activist, at that very moment, Meghan picked up the phone and called her neighbors: “She would say, ‘Hi, I’m Meg,’ then ask them if they were going to vote. The best thing is that it was her idea, it is an inspiration for me ”.

Meghan has openly expressed that her vote will be for the Democratic race of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris: “I am excited to see that kind of representation in politics. For someone like me who is biracial, it is very important to grow up seeing that someone like you can have that kind of responsibility ”.