Mark Wahlberg donates 1.3 million masks to schools

An actor’s company gives disposable face masks to students across the country amid the pandemic.

Mark Wahlberg has donated 1.3 million masks to schools in the United States.

The 49-year-old actor’s ‘Performance Inspired’ brand has joined forces with Accelerate360 and the LifeToGo market and community, to provide the disposable face masks to students across the country amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In a video message, he said: “You have kept us healthy, safe, and provided us with all our necessities.”

Thank you very much from the bottom of my heart. To show our support, my company Performance Inspired bio nutrition has partnered with Accelerate360 and LifeToGo to donate 1.3 million disposable masks to schools in our great country. Every day brings a new challenge, but we continue to pray for you and your families and know that your efforts are greatly appreciated. “

“God bless you, stay safe. Thank you and you are always in my thoughts and in my prayers ”.

In May, Wahlberg’s family-friendly hamburger chain, Wahlburgers, donated food to front-line personnel working to combat the deadly virus.

The restaurant chain partnered with Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steak House to deliver meals to first responders.

In a statement, he shared at the time: “We are somewhat used to receiving praise, so it was good to help defend someone else and give them the credit they deserve. Not being able to have our restaurants fully operational in the last few weeks have been heartbreaking for our entire organization. But that hasn’t stopped our commitment to supporting the communities we serve however we can. “