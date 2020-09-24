‘La Chilindrina’ says that her job in El Chavo del 8 was not well paid

Actress María Antonieta de las Nieves reveals how much she was paid to play the popular character on the show.

María Antonieta de las Nieves ‘La Chilindrina’ reveals that her work in the famous program ‘El Chavo del 8’ was not well paid.

The actress said for the program ‘Un Nuevo Día’: “Working for children is the least well paid, not to say that it is poorly paid. If I earned a thousand pesos or fifteen hundred per program, they gave me 150 pesos for every time I spent in Central and South America, it’s nothing.

María Antonieta said that she liked to play ‘La Chilindrina’, but when the program took a turn, and she was given the character of ‘Marujita’, she didn’t like it: “Maybe people didn’t realize it, but that character was a prostitute in disguise ”.

The actress also spoke about the legal dispute she fought with Chespirito over ‘La Chilindrina’, as she claimed that it was her creation, she had given it life, but Roberto Gómez Bolaños assured that the creation of ‘La Chilindrina’ belonged to him. After 11 years, she was granted the rights to the cute character of the girl with glasses and freckles.