Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt nervous in new virtual scene

The actors recreated a new scene from the Fast Times At Ridgemont High table reading, where nothing was prohibited.

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt sent viewers into euphoria as they recreated the iconic topless scene during a celebrity-filled Fast Times At Ridgemont High table reading last week.

So it’s no wonder the actors were a bit nervous going into the virtual event, especially considering there was nothing forbidden.

Jennifer, 51, and Brad, 56, “were a little nervous going into” the star-studded reenactment of the 1982 classic film on Thursday, but “they both had fun” according to Us Weekly sources on Wednesday.

This comes when it was revealed that there were “no rules” regarding their parts in the special together.

Comedian Dane Cook, who hosted the charity event, appeared on Maria Menounos’ Better Together podcast when he revealed that dealing with celebrities couldn’t have been easier.

Dane said it was Jennifer who agreed to do the virtual event first, and Brad did the same right away.

The comedian said: “Once he found out from his team, there was no hesitation, there were no rules, there was nothing.”

Dane talked about how nice the two megastars were to deal with and how dedicated they were to the project.

He explained: “What they saw was absolutely what we expected. What a good compromise between two huge and incredibly talented people! “

The 56-year-old actor took on the role of Brad Hamilton, originally played by Judge Reinhold, 63, while his ex-wife Jennifer, 51, played high school ‘sex queen’ Linda Barrett. , played by Phoebe Cates, 57.

Also taking part in the table, read for the CORE Response coronavirus charity, Sean Penn, who played Jeff Spicoli in the original film, Henry Golding, Matthew McConaughey, John Legend, Jimmy Kimmel, Shia LaBeouf, and Morgan Freeman.