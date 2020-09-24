Gwyneth Paltrow improved her relationship with Chris Martin by divorcing him

The actress insists that the relationship between the two could not be the best as the parents of her two children.

Gwyneth Paltrow’s relationship with Coldplay star Chris Martin is better than ever now that they are no longer husband and wife.

The actress and businesswoman insist that she and the Yellow singer could not be best friends and co-parents to her children Apple and Moses, insisting that divorcing was the best thing they could have done.

“It’s very interesting because, in a way, my divorce and my relationship with Chris now is better than our marriage,” Paltrow said during an appearance on her friend Drew Barrymore’s new talk show.

And he admits that he grew as a person during his time with Chris.

“You have to know that every ratio is 50/50,” he added. “It doesn’t matter what you think, how you think you were harmed, or how badly you perceive the other person’s actions, or whatever the case may be.”

“If you are brave enough to take responsibility for your half and you really look at your own trash and your own trauma, and how it presents itself in the world and in your relationship, then there really is a place to go and something to learn and something to heal ”.

“You also have the other person in this sphere of humanity. We are all partly good and partly bad; It is not binary, we are all a gray area ”.

Paltrow moved on from her marriage to Martin and married television producer Brad Falchuk in 2018, while the singer is dating actress Dakota Johnson.