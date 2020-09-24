Emma Stone was secretly married and pregnant

The actress and director Dave McCary would have secretly married a few months ago, and Emma was seen with a pregnant belly.

Emma Stone and her fiancé Dave McCary are now husband and wife.

The 31-year-old actress and the 35-year-old director of the Saturday Night Live segment were recently married, according to a Wednesday report from PageSix. A source told the site that the two were “definitely” married.

This comes after the power couple was seen wearing matching gold wedding bands on their ring fingers earlier this month.

The couple announced their engagement last December in a sweet social media post when Stone showed off her stunning diamond and pearl ring.

The duo was scheduled to tie the knot in March but had to postpone the ceremony due to COVID-19.

But in May, Stone had traded in her engagement ring for a simple gold band, leading to speculation that she and McCary had secretly married.

The sighting of the pair two weeks ago offers even more evidence that the pair likely exchanged vows in private, as they were both seen with bands on their ring fingers.

Stone was also spotted dressed in a baggy jumpsuit, as rumors spread that the Easy A star is pregnant.

Stone and McCary, who have been dating for three years, were dressed casually for their walk.

Stone was wearing baggy overalls, a cream top, sandals, and a white baseball cap, with a surgical mask hanging from one of his ears.

McCary also kept it casual in a cartoon-style T-shirt, black sweatpants, and trainers.

Last Thursday, Malibu jewelry designer Tova Malibu posted a photo on her Instagram story, claiming that she had seen Stone and McCary pass by and that Stone had a pregnant belly.