Edwin Luna reveals that he was the victim of threats

The singer was threatened during a party to perform a children’s song.

Edwin Luna revealed that in the middle of the party, where he was hired to sing, they openly threatened him to interpret a children’s song.

The interpreter of the band La Trakalosa declared: “I will never forget the story because the party looked very calm, they did not bother me or anything, but suddenly a person arrives and tells me: ‘the person who hired you is asking you to sing ‘Being a child is great’, a song I recorded a few years ago with Tatiana, is for children.

In 10 minutes he was the guy again. Then another 10 minutes he came back and said: ‘this is the third and last time I tell you to play’ Being a child is great ‘or this thing will get very intense ”.

Luna said that faced with the threat he had no choice but to sing the song, obviously without revealing more details, such as the identity of the person who hired him on that occasion.