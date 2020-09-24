Dulce María does not contemplate future work projects

The actress and singer want to dedicate herself full time to her family and her unborn baby.

Dulce María says she is in the most important stage of her life, she is about to be a mother, and she wants to dedicate herself completely to her baby, so she does not have work projects contemplated.

“The biggest thing in my life is coming, something that I recognize to all moms because it is something great. It is said very easy, but it is hard, very challenging, especially in these moments that we are living, ”said the former RBD.

“Right now I don’t have any project. I need to dedicate myself to my baby when he is born and adapt as a mother. I’ve been working for 30 years, and the truth is that now I need to give myself that time to focus on a being that is going to depend completely on me ”, expressed Dulce María.

However, the Mexican actress and singer will not leave her fans without a few tastes of her musical work, and will share the video of one of her new songs: “’What you see is not what I am’, and I hope to release it very soon”.

As an actress, Dulce María recently participated in the film ‘Beyond the inheritance’, and this September 22, the second season of ‘Falsa Identidad’ began on the Telemundo channel, where the artist plays ‘Victoria’.