The couple was photographed under the Ibiza sun, where they look very much in love.

Camila Sodi and Spanish actor Iván Sánchez uncover their romance under the Ibiza sun, where they were captured as a very in love couple.

The protagonist of ‘Rubí’ is seen aboard a yacht wearing a sensual white swimsuit, enjoying the caresses and games of Iván, who looks very fit and fascinated with his girl.

Camila had not known another romance after her fleeting relationship with Javier Hernández ‘Chicharito’, and as for Iván, his last girlfriend was the Mexican actress Ana Brenda Contreras.

Well, this couple of actors chose the landscape of the islands of Ibiza and Formentera in Spain to make their relationship public, that only time will tell the destination it takes.