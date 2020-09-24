Buddy Valastro recovers from double hand surgery

The ‘Cake Boss’ star was injured at home while bowling with his family.

Cake Boss star Buddy Valastro injured his right hand so badly that he had to endure two surgeries.

And now, the 43-year-old prominent television personality will spend the next few months in recovery as he tries to regain the use of his hand.

The injury, which he described as “terrible,” occurred on Sunday when he was bowling with his wife Lisa and their children at their New Jersey home.

“He tried to unclog a pine from the machine and his hand got stuck, being compressed several times for at least five minutes,” said his representative.

Buddy shared the news on Facebook when he uploaded a photo of himself in a hospital bed with his arm raised.

“I was involved in a terrible accident a few days ago,” he wrote in the caption. What do you think of my new accessory? she joked about her cast.

“Hi guys, here Buddy, I had a really bad accident the other day at my house with my hand… thanks for all your love and support, we are going to get through this together,” he added on Instagram.

He was released from the hospital on Wednesday and is recovering at home.