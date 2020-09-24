Britney Spears does bikini yoga on the beach

The singer posted a series of images of herself on the beach doing yoga, writing a strange message.
Britney Spears posted a cheerful new photo album on Instagram this Wednesday, showing her doing yoga on the beach.
The 38-year-old modeled a red bikini as she lay on her back in the sand, spreading her arms and stretching her legs up into the air.
No… ..this is not “Just a hint of pink” or “RED”… it is just ME… in the most general form of Britney !!! ” she gushed in the caption.
🏖🏝🏖 No ….. this isn’t “Just a Touch of Rose” 🌹 or “RED” … it is simply ME … in the most general Britney way !!! Hey 👋 … while you’re at it ….. turn the photos upside down and you will find it’s a T !!!!!! For teacher … tea … test … tomorrow … time … two … ten … tool … try …. thanks …. they … I mean we could go all day with this one, right !?!? Anyhow … who was your favorite teacher in school ….. and what did you LEARN 🤓🤓🤓🤓 ????