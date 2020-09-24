According to Naomi Campbell the next Oscars will be “black”

The model and actress believe that the awards will be like this after the Black Lives Matter protests around the world this summer.

Naomi Campbell says the next Oscars have to “be black.” The 50-year-old model and actress said that after the Black Lives Matter protests around the world this summer, many educational films will be made to highlight racism, and they should not be ignored during the 2021 awards season.

During the latest episode of her YouTube series, ‘No Filter with Naomi,’ Naomi, who was joined by special guest Mary J. Blige, said: “The upcoming Oscars and awards season will be totally educational and I’m sorry but It’s going to be black! … I’m not saying it in any way or form to be biased … but what we are going through in the world today, all these wonderful historical people are going to emerge on film and there is no way you can deny their stories and not give them the credits that they deserve “.

Earlier this month, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced a new set of Inclusion Standards for films to be eligible for Best Picture at the Academy Awards, beginning with the 2024 ceremony.

The Oscars have created a series of new requirements to “encourage equitable representation on and off the screen to better reflect the diversity of moviegoers.”

Films must check at least two of the four representation boxes, which have several subcategories.

To be eligible to win the prestigious accolade, films must have employed a specified number of actors, production members, marketing personnel, and interns who are women, people of color, disabled, or from the LGBTQ + community.

The plot will also need to be diverse, and the film must have offered internships or apprenticeships, either on-screen or behind the camera, to people of different backgrounds.

Although the new rules won’t go into effect until 2024, an Academy Inclusion Standards form will be required to be considered for the 2022 ceremony and the 2023 ceremony.

However, the 2021 ceremony, which will be held on April 25, will not be included.