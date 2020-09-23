Zendaya makes history as the youngest drama actress to win an Emmy

The 24-year-old star of HBO’s “Euphoria” beat out acclaimed actresses like Jennifer Aniston and Laura Linney.

Zendaya won the Emmy Award for Best Actress for her character in the HBO series ‘Euphoria’.

The young artist was recognized with this award for playing ‘Rue’, an addict whose life is surrounded by drama, drugs, prostitution, and who tirelessly seeks love and friendship to give her life meaning.

Both the specialized critics and the general public have described Zendaya’s interpretation as masterful, captivating hundreds of thousands of viewers, adding millions of followers in their networks for embodying the complicated life of ‘Rue’.

Zendaya rose to fame in 2010 with her character ‘Rocky Blue’ on ‘Shake it Up’, the Disney show. She also made excellent performances in films such as ‘Spider-Man’ and ‘The Great Showman’.