Salma Hayek’s daughter is her “greatest teacher”

The actress published an emotional congratulations to her daughter Valentina, who turned 13 years old.

Actress Salma Hayek says that her daughter Valentina came into her life to be her greatest teacher and joy.

Hayek celebrated her daughter’s 13th birthday by sharing a photo of her together with Valentina as a baby on Instagram.

“Valentina, I never wanted someone to exist as much as I wanted you to come into my life. Thank you for introducing yourself thirteen years ago on a day like today, ‘Day of Peace’, to illuminate our lives. You are my greatest teacher, my greatest joy, and my greatest hope. I loved you before you were born and I will love you forever. Happy birthday, my shining star, ”Salma wrote.

The actress had confirmed her engagement to French billionaire Francois-Henri Pinault and her pregnancy in March 2007. She gave birth to their daughter Valentina Paloma Pinault in Los Angeles and married Francois-Henri on Valentine’s Day 2009 in Paris.

Salma was 41 years old when she gave birth to Valentina and she has no regrets about being an older mother.

“I’m glad I didn’t have it before. I am a better person because I was able to do many things that were important to me first, “he said in an interview.