Robbie Williams is dyslexic when it comes to numbers

The singer has explained that he will have to tattoo important information on his body, such as birthday dates because he does not remember them.

Singer Robbie Williams has revealed that he is dyslexic when it comes to digits. You say you have trouble doing simple additions.

“I am numerically dyslexic. I cannot add or subtract. I always get in trouble because I don’t know the birth dates of my children and I don’t know our anniversary and I don’t know my wife’s birthday, ”reports The Sun newspaper.

“I don’t even remember our house number in Los Angeles. It has four digits for the beginning of the address and I can never remember what those digits are, “she added.

During a podcast, she said she’s going to increase the number of tattoos by getting important dates placed as a reminder.

He also compared his life to Christopher Nolan’s 2000 cult thriller “Memento,” about a man who loses his memory every 15 minutes.

“I’m going to tattoo them all, at all those dates, so I know them and I have them,” said the singer.