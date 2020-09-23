Rihanna will have Paris Hilton and Irina Shayk in lingerie show

The singer has left music for a few months to prepare for this highly anticipated launch of her new underwear line.

Rihanna is preparing the spectacular launch of her new lingerie line, which she has titled: “Savage x Fenty Vol.2”, where she will have Demi Lovato, Paris Hilton, and Irina Shayk as guests.

The Beauty from Barbados has left music for a few months to prepare for this long-awaited launch of her new underwear line on October 2, for which she has signed a contract with the streaming platform Prime Video.

Musically the event will be enlivened by Rosalía, Bad Bunny, Ella Mai, Travis Scott, Miguel, Mustard, and Roddy Ricch.

Among the models, again Bella Hadid, Cara Delevingne, and Normani will participate, but the novelty is that it will have stars of the stature of Demi Lovato, socialite, and businesswoman Paris Hilton, and Russian model Irina Shayk as guests.