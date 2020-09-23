Prince Charles calls for “swift and immediate” action against climate change

The 71-year-old monarch has recorded a virtual inauguration speech for Climate Week.

Prince Charles has called for “swift and immediate” action to address climate change in a new video message.

The real ecologist and 71-year-old veteran have recorded a virtual inauguration speech of Climate Week, in which he warned that the impact of climate change will “dwarf” that of the coronavirus pandemic if “we lose the window of opportunity to act.”.

In the clip filmed on the grounds of Balmoral in Scotland, Charles said: “Without quick and immediate action, at an unprecedented pace and scale, we will lose the opportunity to ‘reboot’ for a more sustainable and inclusive future.”

“The environmental crisis has been with us for too many years, denounced, denigrated, and denied.”

“It is now rapidly turning into a global catastrophe that will dwarf the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.”

The Prince of Wales’ speech comes after it was announced that his son, Prince William, will give a TED virtual talk on climate change.

The Duke of Cambridge will join a star-studded panel at TED’s Countdown Global Launch on October 10, where he and the likes of Jaden Smith, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, and Al Gore will discuss with engineers, environmentalists, and activists how the world it can tackle globalization. warming to ensure a better future for the planet.

The 38-year-old royal will participate in the fourth and final session of the conference, which is titled “Advances” and is described as “exploring the nexus of protection, regeneration, and transformation using powerful examples.”

“The world around us is mainly made up of two things: nature and the materials we extract from it.”

“To fight against climate change, we need to protect and regenerate nature and transform materials into low or zero-carbon alternatives.”

Part of the overall goal of the conference is to work to find a way to cut greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030.

The event will be streamed live online on YouTube, with more events planned throughout 2021 ahead of the Countdown Summit in Edinburgh next October.