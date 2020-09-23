Perrie Edwards believes that social media has more negative than positive aspects

The Little Mix singer wishes that social media like Twitter and Instagram “never existed. “

Perrie Edwards wishes that social media “never existed.” The 27-year-old Little Mix singer feels the downsides of sites like Twitter and Instagram outweigh the positives and wouldn’t mind if the sites weren’t available.

She told the BBC: “There is not much about which they are decent. I just wish it never existed. “

Perrie, who performs in the band alongside Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, and Jade Thirlwall, also revealed that she feels a sense of guilt if she doesn’t keep fans informed about what’s going on with the band.

She said: “I feel guilty when I don’t post enough. I feel bad for our fans who want to see our post. I’m trying to find a balance. “

Jade, 27, described social media as “a blessing and a curse” for the group and revealed that she stops herself from checking her phone when she wakes up.

She explained: “When I wake up, I have a little lock on my phone so I can’t use it after 10 am. In fact, it’s very good because then you’re not obsessed with it. Social media is a blessing and a curse. For us, it is such a great and extremely beneficial platform.

Jesy, who has been open about her experiences at the hands of cruel online trolls, feels the group is “much better” with social media than in the past.

The 29-year-old singer said: “I think we are much better with social media than we used to be. I think we’re not as into it as we used to be, we’re not as obsessed with it. “

“I can’t be at it all the time because I know, for me, mentally it’s not good. I admire people who don’t have social networks. I think it’s very refreshing when I meet people who don’t have that. “