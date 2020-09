Michelle Renaud is criticized after revealing her 3-year-old son is vegan

The actress was criticized for putting her son’s well-being at risk by depriving him of essential nutrients in his growth.

Michelle Renaud receives strong criticism for revealing in an Instagram post that her 3-year-old son Marcelo is vegan and that he also does not eat sweets. She gives her reasons for giving her son this type of diet.

“No sweets, Marcelo does not need sweets, he knows they are not good, he eats one every thousand years. The benefits are that he never throws tantrums (sugar works as a drug in his body and makes them accelerate, in the slump they throw tantrums). At 3 years old, he knows how to take care of his body and eat things that make him happy ”.

The actress reveals that her son does not eat meat: “My son is vegan, which I think makes him such an awake and conscious child because he only receives beneficial foods and not toxins or processed things that make him difficult to digest.”

Many comments provoked Michelle’s words, and some followers criticized her son’s food discipline, as they did not consider him healthy, especially those who do not eat a protein of animal origin, which could affect his development.