Jennifer Aniston meets Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow

The three ‘Friends’ stars gathered together to watch the Emmy Awards ceremony on Sunday.

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, and Lisa Kudrow reunited at the Emmy Awards on Sunday.

The former ‘Friends’ stars surprised evening host Jimmy Kimmel when the ‘The Morning Show’ actress revealed that they were watching the ceremony together because they had lived together for decades.

Speaking to Jennifer, who had previously appeared in person at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, via video link, the 52-year-old host was surprised to see Courteney with her.

The brunette beauty replied, “Of course I’m here, we live together.”

Jennifer added, “We’ve been roommates since 1994, Jimmy.”

Then Lisa walked into the shot and asked, “Is this live TV?”

The host then asked if she also lived with Jennifer, and Lisa replied, “Where else would she live?”

And the trio, who starred in the sitcom with Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer, wasn’t alone in the house, as Jason Bateman was also revealed to be living with them.

Jimmy joked, “I didn’t know Ross was there.”

Earlier in the afternoon, Jennifer, who lost the award for Best Leading Actress in a Drama Series to Zendaya, had come to the rescue when Jimmy started a fire that nearly got out of control.

The ‘Cake’ star had taken the stage to present the night’s first prize, but the host doused the envelope with disinfectant before throwing it away and setting it on fire.

While the 51-year-old actress had a fire extinguisher to put out the flames, it spread to other newspapers and none of the stars noticed the fire getting bigger and bigger when Jennifer read the winner.

Fortunately, they were alerted off-camera, and Jennifer took the extinguisher again to shut it off completely.