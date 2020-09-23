Frida Sofía Guzmán’s uncle “supports her unconditionally”

Unlike most members of his maternal family, Pedro Moctezuma says that she has an “incredible talent.”

Pedro Moctezuma, Frida Sofía’s uncle, lives a new stage in his life and says he unconditionally supports the young influencer, whom he considers very talented.

The businessman who is the brother of Frida Sofía’s father, admits having had a life full of excesses, but now he has discovered the light and created a platform where he helps people suffering from addictions.

“I was born from the heart to create PM Evolution, which was created with the aim of helping people who suffer from addiction. Two years ago I retired from addiction … I began to exercise and seek God. I’m thankful”.

Pedro Moctezuma says he is very fond of his niece: “I talk to Frida Sofía, I identify a lot with her in sports. She is in the process of becoming light, she has incredible talent, I was with her on her birthday in Miami, she has my full support, I respect her a lot as an artist ”.