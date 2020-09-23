Ellen DeGeneres is back “starting a new chapter”

After complaints about a toxic environment behind the scenes, the presenter apologizes and promises a new beginning.

Ellen DeGeneres is “starting a new chapter” with her talk show that returned from her summer vacation on Monday.

The talk show host has been accused of creating a “toxic work environment” on the set of the show but has apologized for what happened, insisting that she will “take responsibility” for everything.

Speaking in a monologue at the beginning of his show, he said, “Alright, let’s get to that. As you may have heard, this summer there were reports of a toxic work environment in our program. And then there was an investigation. I learned that things happened here that should never have happened. I take it very seriously and want to say that I am very sorry for the people affected. I know that I am in a position of privilege and power and I realize that with that comes responsibility, and I take responsibility for what happens in my program.

“This is the Ellen DeGeneres show. I am Ellen DeGeneres. We have had many conversations over the past few weeks about the program, our workplace, and what we want for the future. We have made the necessary changes and today, we are starting a new chapter. “

And Ellen admitted that she was “looking forward to addressing it all directly” as she had not been able to do so due to COVID-19.

She added: “Wow, welcome to season 18 of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. If you’re looking because you love me, thank you. If you’re seeing why you don’t love me, welcome. How was everyone’s summer? Well? Mine was great. Super great ”.

“I am very happy to be back in the studio. There are many things I want to talk about. I really wanted to address them directly. Unfortunately, talking directly to people had been illegal for six months, so I have a virtual audience here. “