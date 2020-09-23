América Ferrera was asked to “sound more Latin” in her first audition

America Ferrera was asked to “sound more Latin” during her “first audition.” The 36-year-old actress, who did not reveal the role, project, or other people involved, recalled her experience 20 years ago and how she responded to the incident.

Speaking during a prerecorded segment at the Emmy Awards Sunday night, she said: “I was this little, dark, plump, valley girl who spoke like a valley girl.

“I walked in, I did my audition and the casting director looked at me and said, ‘That’s great. Can you do that again, but this time you sound more Latin? ‘”

“‘Um, do you want me to do this in Spanish?’ And she said, ‘No, no, no, do it in English, but, you know, it sounds more Latin.’ ‘I’m Latina and that’s how I sound.’ ‘It’s OK darling. Thank you. Goodbye’ “.

America went home to tell her family what had happened, admitting they were not surprised by the reaction.

Revealing her answer, she added: “’They wanted you to speak broken English. They wanted you to sound like a Chola. What did you think was going to happen, that they were going to have you as the lead in the next role for Julia Roberts. ? ‘

“And I was like, ‘Yes.’ That is what I thought. Realizing this has prompted me to create more opportunities for brunette girls to fulfill their talents and dreams. “

América became the first Latina to win a lead actress award at the ceremony for her work on ‘Ugly Betty’ in 2007.

She previously admitted: “When I won the Emmy, the only thing I remember being on that stage, accepting that Emmy, and it was the feeling that no one in the room thought I deserved it. And that’s a shame ”.

“I was thinking ‘She really doesn’t deserve that. What are you really doing in that role? That role isn’t interesting enough, it’s not dark enough, it’s not edgy enough. ‘ You know, all the nonsense. “

“There were people in my life who perpetuated those narratives and made me feel like I hadn’t earned this moment. When I look back, it hurts not to enjoy those moments very much. “