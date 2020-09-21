Prince Harry to pilot his own helicopter in California

The prince has joined a helicopter club to maintain his 2013 UK license.

Prince Harry has joined a California helicopter club, a move that will help him maintain the license that will allow him to take his wife, Meghan Markle, and their son, Archie, on trips.

The Duke of Sussex must practice maintaining the helicopter license he obtained in 2013 while serving in the Army Air Corps Regiment 3, where he qualified as an Apache helicopter commander, The Sun newspaper reports.

Earlier this year, her father, Prince Charles, sparked a backlash when he flew the Queen’s private helicopter to Cambridge to lecture students on climate change and reducing carbon emissions.

According to the British tabloids, the 125-mile hike resulted in 2.5 tons of carbon emissions.

Harry, the younger brother of Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, began training as a helicopter pilot in December 2008. He doesn’t own a helicopter yet, but it won’t be difficult to find someone to lend or rent one.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved to California in March after resigning from their royal duties. They have negotiated a multi-year content deal with Netflix and currently reside in a $ 14 million mansion.