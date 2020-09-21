Kylie Jenner radiant for the promotion of her brand Kylie Skin!

Kylie Jenner is in the midst of the promotion of her new Kylie Skin serum. The star has also shared a new shoot to present her product. And surprise! The bomb appears more glamorous than ever in blonde! We show you!

Kylie Jenner gives everything to make the buzz with her brands. Indeed, the star is constantly innovating and releases new products every month.

Yesterday, it girl also reserved a nice surprise for her fans! And for good reason: the latter has released a new skincare product signed by Kylie Skin.

This time, Kylie Jenner offers a serum to the hyaluronic acid. A perfect product to take care of your skin before winter. We love!

As always, the fashionista did not hesitate to play the models to promote her brand. She thus carried out a superb shooting to present her new favorite product!

KYLIE JENNER CANON: SHE IS CAUSING A SENSATION WITH HER LATEST CAMPAIGN!

Kim’s sister appears in close-up with her serum. She poses in profile and applies the product to her face.

Kylie Jenner also opted for a blonde coloring in the photo. We can then admire her with her pretty platinum hair.

The young woman quickly convinced Internet users with this shooting. Indeed, they fell in love with this Kylie Skins promo photo.

The star was therefore entitled to thousands of compliments. “Too beautiful”, “Superb”, “I want it”, “Perfect! » Can we read among the reactions! Something to please the main interested party!

No doubt: Kylie Jenner will again meet with immense success with her serum. Internet users are also numerous to have fallen for this novelty. Like what, the influencer knows how to highlight her products!