Jessica Mulroney makes it clear that her friendship with Meghan Markle has not been affected

The Canadian designer has made it clear that Meghan did not walk away from her after a racial controversy.

Jessica Mulroney is speaking in response to all the rumors circulating about her friendship with Meghan Markle.

Meghan has been friends with Jessica for years, and her children were even part of the Duchess of Sussex’s bridal party at the royal wedding.

After Jessica was involved in a controversial social media moment involving white privilege, reports claimed that Meghan was distancing herself from her best friend.

Jessica used her Instagram account on Friday (September 18) to share a message on her stories, which had since been deleted.

“I will tell this once and for all. Meghan and I are families. She is the kindest friend and has greeted me every day, ”he said. “The tabloid culture is atrocious. Create lies and a hurtful story. Stop feeding it. Done.”

Amid controversy earlier this year, Jessica’s television show I Do Redo was pulled from her network in Canada and she walked away from her role in Good Morning America.