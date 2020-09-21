HALLE BERRY ALREADY KNEW DURING FILMING THAT ‘CATWOMAN’ WAS GOING TO BE NOTHING

On paper, Catwoman (2004) seemed like a potential hit. Lead actress Halle Berry‘s star status had skyrocketed thanks to the X-Men franchise, and she just had an Oscar in her pocket. Still, the comic book adaptation was burned down by critics, a drama at the box office, and the actress was allowed to receive a Razzie award.

Although she doesn’t see this as the worst film of her career, it does appear that Berry had doubts about the script even before the shooting started. She tells VARIETY: “The story sounded thin. I remember thinking ‘Why can’t Catwoman just save the world as Batman and Superman do? Why is she only saving women from a cream that breaks their faces?’ But yeah, I was the hired artist and not the director, so I had little to say about that ”.

The concerns were certainly not unjustified. Reviews pointed out the lack of content and wondered how the creators could tell such an uninteresting story with such a talented sexy actress. Today the film is therefore used as an example of what not to do.

Next Generation

Although her one-time attempt at playing the villainous heroine did not work out, this does not stop Berry from supporting the next generation. She has given her blessing to Zoë Kravitz who can try it in Matt Reeves ‘ The Batman.