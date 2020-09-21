Danny Masterson insists rape charges have been “politicized”

The actor went to a hearing on Friday in a California court, where he insists “being innocent.”

Actor Danny Masterson, accused of raping three women, appeared in California court on Friday, where his lawyer insisted the “That ’70s Show” star is innocent.

Tom Mesereau, the actor’s attorney, said in Los Angeles that his client has faced “repeated attempts to politicize” the case and that Masterson is “absolutely innocent,” according to the AP.

Masterson, accused of raping the three women at his California home between 2001 and 2003, was indicted in June. In 2017, four women accused him of rape, prompting Netflix to cut his role on the show “The Ranch.”

Assistant District Attorney Reinhold Mueller described Mesereau’s comments as “pure speculation, with no basis in fact,” according to the AP.

Masterson, 44, played the character, Hyde, on “That ’70s Show.”

He faces a maximum prison sentence of 45 years.