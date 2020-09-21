Actor Jerry Harris is charged with assault on a minor

The star of the Netflix show ‘Cheer’, harassed a child under 13 years with whom he exchanged intimate images.

Jerry Harris, star of the Netflix series Cheer, was arrested for allegedly asking a 13-year-old boy to send him intimate videos and photos.

The 21-year-old cheerleader was charged in federal court in Chicago on Thursday with producing child pornography.

Harris has been the subject of an FBI investigation following allegations of sexual misconduct with a minor.

The allegations stem from complaints made by 14-year-old twins in Texas who filed a lawsuit against Harris accusing him of harassing them in cheerleading competitions and online.

In the Chicago prosecution indictment, Harris is accused of contacting one of the 13-year-old boys on a social network and repeatedly asking him to send him sexually explicit photos and videos.

The boy sent the artist more than a dozen explicit images and videos from the moment he first contacted him in December 2018.

Harris is also accused of sending the boy explicit images of himself. She also harassed him when they both attended a cheerleading competition.