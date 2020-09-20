Miley Cyrus’ dim strip show on Instagram

Pop brat Miley Cyrus (27) doesn’t let anything burn right now. After a ten-year on-and-off relationship with actor Liam Hemsworth (30), a summer affair with reality TV star Kaitlyn Carter (31), and a brief affair with Cody Simpson (23), Miley now presents her happy single -Live on Instagram.

With a striptease! THAT is just allowed on Instagram. The former Disney darling is extremely revealing to 115 million followers.

In her story, Miley posts the strip show and films how she slowly unbuttoned her black leather pants and almost completely takes off her T-shirt. Playfully she tousled in her short hair.

Then you can see them from the side – topless! She wraps her arm around her chest and bites her lip beguilingly. Your head moves sexy to the rhythm of the music.

Fans get the best view of the many tattoos on her body at the dim strip show. La Cyrus usually only holds his hands in front of his bosom so as not to violate Instagram’s community guidelines.

On a little video, she licks her lips and writes “Do you want to touch me?” In any case, the fans are divided: Some celebrate Miley for their Nackedei show. Others find this simply too revealing: “Miley, children are registered here” and “What’s wrong with you?” Are two exemplary comments.

The actress has given her striptease performance the following title: “Being single means having more time alone and filming myself stripping with Joan Jett”.

You not only hear the music of Joan Jett (61), Miley’s current hairstyle is also reminiscent of the American rock diva.

Miley is one of Joan’s biggest fans. In 2015 she gave the opening speech for the icon in the Rock ‘N’ Roll Hall of Fame.

And during the speech, Miley said that she “wanted to have sex with Joan Jett”.