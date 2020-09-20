Jennifer Lawrence seriously injured her ear during the filming of Hunger Games 2 and lost her hearing: her fans are very worried!

The profession of the actor is far from being as easy as one might think. It is not uncommon for the actors to be victims of more or less violent accidents which leave them after-effects. This time, it was Jennifer Lawrence, the Hunger Games actress who paid the price.

Filming can be particularly trying and dangerous. Despite all the precautions taken, the actors sometimes end up seriously injured. Jennifer Lawrence from the movie The Hunger Games found herself in a pretty tough spot. Indeed, the star perforated the eardrum and remained deaf in one ear for a long time. An accident far from trivial and which could have resulted in more serious consequences. This situation is not uncommon and calls out to everyone. Her fans were particularly worried about her. Read the rest of this article to find out more.

Hunger Games 2, a difficult shoot …

The actress Jennifer Lawrence is always very invested in the roles she plays. While filming can be difficult at times, she will stop at nothing to give the best of herself despite the risks. In the Hunger Games saga, the young woman had to perform certain dangerous actions that did not leave her unscathed.

” Hunger Games: The conflagration “, such is the name of the second part of this famous saga. It reveals the characters of Katniss Everdeen and Peeta Mellark who found themselves obliged to participate in the 75th edition of the Games of the atonement. Some levels of these games take place in the water.

In her character of Katniss Everdeen, Jennifer Lawrence had to perform underwater stunts. The scenes she made underwater were very trying and the actress suffered from several ear infections.

Accidents during the shooting of her films

After the shooting, the actress opened up in an interview she gave to Vanity Fair. Jennifer Lawrence explained how she suffered an accident that left her hearing loss for several months.

Fortunately, she was only affected in one ear. The accident happened while she was performing a jump in very rough water. The stunt scene was shot in Hawaii. Jennifer said she suffered a perforated eardrum. However, the shoot itself didn’t test her physical abilities too much.

Yet this is not the first time the movie star has suffered an injury while on set. On the set of Darren Aronofsky’s movie Mother, Jennifer Lawrence found herself with a broken rib. This happened following a particularly violent hyperventilation crisis. The actress suffered so much that she later revealed that the shooting of this movie was the worst of her life.

Who is Jennifer Lawrence?

Born August 15, 1990, in Louisville, Kentucky, Jennifer Lawrence is an American actress and producer. It was in 2010 that she was revealed in the film Winter’s Bone. She had won the Oscar for best actress.

Two years after her famous success, her fame has grown thanks to her incarnation of the character of Katniss Everdeen. She also starred in the X-men saga playing the role of Mystique. Her talent has earned him several other awards. In 2015 Jennifer Lawrence was named by Forbes magazine as the highest-paid actress in the world.

Since 2018, Jennifer Lawrence has been in a relationship with the art dealer Cooke Maroney. The two lovebirds celebrated their engagement in May 2019 in New York and got married on October 19 of the same year in Newport.