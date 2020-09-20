Hally Berry in love: Finally revealing whose legs it is

Actress Halle Berry has been teasing her followers on Instagram with photos of male legs for a few weeks now, and now the beauty has only revealed whose limbs they are.

The 54-year-old is in a relationship with musician Van Hunt, a 50-year-old Grammy winner. On a clip of herself wearing a T-shirt with his name on it, she wrote, “Now you know.”

In April, when she denied rumors that she was in a relationship with DJ D-Nice, the star assured that there is no time for new relationships at the moment. “I decided to take time for myself,” she said.