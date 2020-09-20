Angelina and Brad are back on their knives: The problem is his young girlfriend!

It could have been good if Brad hadn’t found a younger one!

After the divorce, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt did not have a good relationship. They got along mainly because of their children, but otherwise, they were not close to each other. But the actress was ready to take a step in the right direction until her ex-husband did a stupid thing that made her very angry and disappointed.

She was upset by the young model

Angelina Jolie finally wanted to calm the situation between her and her ex-husband. Everything looked perfectly upset, but then gossip about Brad’s relationship with the young model came to her ears. Nicole Poturalski was not at all sympathetic to the famous actress.

She was angry that Pitt had embarked on such a headless romance, which is now being discussed by the media. Jolie doesn’t want anything else, just a peaceful life without any scandals.

Therefore, she was afraid that she should once again let a person into her privacy who, due to her inappropriate behavior, attracts the public’s attention and became one of the controversial stars.

The actress has long had such a tumultuous life, so she already wants to focus on peaceful family harmony.

The bad pattern for kids

While the age of her young mistress would be able to bite Angelina Jolie, the relationship in which she lives makes her much more difficult. Nicole Poturalski is still married to a well-known German owner of several restaurants, who is even older than her new lover Brad Pitt.

She herself makes no secret of the fact that their marriage is open, so she can easily enjoy a well-known sex symbol. It was outrageous to Angelina that she rejected the extermination plans with her ex-husband.

Sources around the actress said that she was disappointed with Brad’s behavior because of their children. According to her, she does not give them a good role model in this way and she would not want them to ever meet Nicole herself.

He took her to their wedding venue

The last straw in the cup of patience was Brad’s vacation in France. Pitt spent it in various parts of the country, and Poturalski did not forget to take it to the Miraval chateau, where he married Angelina Jolie twelve years ago.

The property is still the subject of a dispute between ex-spouses who have not yet agreed who will own the 67 million luxury residence.

The actress was therefore very disappointed that Brad still dragged his new mistress there. According to her, she also provokes her in a targeted way, because she knows very well that this is her weak point.

She is also hampered by public relations

It was to be expected that after the affair broke out between Brad Pitt and Nicole Poturalski, the media would also become more interested in the new couple.

Since then, the actor and the model have appeared regularly on the headlines of magazines, and all their steps and news in their relationship are discussed.

However, this is not the case of his ex-wife either. Angelina Jolie may have been one of the stars in the spotlight, but she still guarded her privacy anxiously.

She deliberately released a few spicy details from it, which distracted the public, so she could enjoy her life with satisfaction.

If she let Brad live in her life again, she would not have peace due to his relationship with the German model and would also violate the privacy of her offspring.

She, therefore, considers Pitt’s behavior reckless and would not expect such childish mistakes from him, despite divorce disagreements.