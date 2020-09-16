Borderlands 2 Remastered-PLAZA Download Free PC Game Full Version

About This Game
A brand new period of shoot and loot is about to start. Play as one in all 4 new vault hunters going through off towards an enormous new world of creatures, psychos and the evil mastermind, Handsome Jack. Make new buddies, arm them with a bazillion weapons and battle alongside them in 4 participant co-op on a relentless quest for revenge and redemption throughout the undiscovered and unpredictable residing planet.
Title: Borderlands 2
Genre: Action, RPG
Developer: Gearbox Software , Aspyr (Mac & Linux)
Publisher: 2K Games, Aspyr (Mac & Linux)
Release Date: 20 Sep, 2012
Release Name: Borderlands 2 Remastered-PLAZA
Cracked by: PLAZA
Release Size: 20.04 GB
Download Details
Borderlands 2 Remastered-PLAZA