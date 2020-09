About

Experience one of the intriguing legal guidelines of physics Slappy Ass is a sensual simulation spanking sport the place you play with a customizable booty. You can work together with slapping, grabbing, dragging and stripping the digital ass. The extra you experiment, the extra unique toys, panties and shapes…

Tile: Slappy Ass

Genre: Casual ,Indie ,Simulation.

Developer: Spicy Pixels

Publisher: Spicy Pixels

Release Date: 8 Nov, 2018

