Pocket Rogues brings old style Action-RPG taste to the Roguelike style. Here you will need to battle your approach via hordes of monsters, discover distinctive and randomly generated places, improve your guild fortress, and develop heroes of ever-increasing would possibly should you hope to find the misplaced secrets and techniques…

Tile: Pocket Rogues

Genre: Action ,Indie ,RPG ,Early Access.

Developer: EtherGaming

Publisher: EtherGaming

Release Date: 25 Oct, 2018

