About

Outpost 13 Details: Outpost 13 is an homage to a few of my favourite 70’s, 80’s and 90’s science fiction and horror movies/media reminiscent of Alien, X-Files, Evil Dead and The Thing (to call a number of).* It is a point-and-click action-adventure recreation that takes place at an outpost on the planet Achelous…

Tile: Outpost 13

Genre: Adventure ,Indie.

Developer: Cantina Games and Entertainment, Inc.

Publisher: Cantina Games and Entertainment, Inc.

Release Date: 26 Oct, 2015

Outpost 13





Download Now