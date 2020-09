About

MONICA E A GUARDA DOS COELHOS is a sofa co-op recreation for one to 4 gamers, with a give attention to teamwork and cooperation. Featuring the flexibility to play as a gaggle with (many) heroes from the Brazilian IP Monica and Friends, everybody should have a special position and assist to defend the castles towards…

Tile: Monica e a Guarda dos Coelhos

Genre: Casual ,Indie ,Strategy.

Developer: Mad Mimic

Publisher: Mad Mimic

Release Date: 4 Dec, 2018

