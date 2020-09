About

Sever and protect the tongues of the dying to steal their tales! Whether you collect their tales and reminiscences for the larger good, or use what you study to turn into one of many elite who determine what to name “History” is as much as you. “Death Collector” is a 300,000 phrase interactive fantasy novel by…

Tile: Death Collector

Genre: Adventure ,Indie ,RPG.

Developer: Choice of Games

Publisher: Choice of Games

Release Date: 6 Dec, 2018

Death Collector





Download Now