Chimeras: Tune of Revenge Collector’s Edition Download Free PC Game Full Version





About

During a celebration, a mysterious organ grinder seems, promoting fortune playing cards for a penny. When the primary sufferer falls prey to a mysterious beast, you rush to find who this organ grinder is and what he needs. He claims revenge for the loss of life of an harmless man, however what actually occurred on…

Tile: Chimeras: Tune of Revenge Collector’s Edition

Genre: Adventure ,Casual.

Developer: Elephant Games

Publisher: Big Fish Games

Release Date: 14 Dec, 2016

Chimeras: Tune of Revenge Collector’s Edition





Download Now