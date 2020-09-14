Chimeras: Tune of Revenge Collector’s Edition Download Free PC Game Full Version

About
During a celebration, a mysterious organ grinder seems, promoting fortune playing cards for a penny. When the primary sufferer falls prey to a mysterious beast, you rush to find who this organ grinder is and what he needs. He claims revenge for the loss of life of an harmless man, however what actually occurred on…
Tile: Chimeras: Tune of Revenge Collector’s Edition
Genre: Adventure ,Casual.
Developer: Elephant Games
Publisher: Big Fish Games
Release Date: 14 Dec, 2016
